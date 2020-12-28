Latest fire incident hits Asokore Mampong

File photo of a fire outbreak that occurred in Accra

A fire outbreak at Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region that struck at the dawn of Monday, December 28, 2020, has scaled up the number of fire incidents that are fast becoming rampant.

According to a Citi News report, more than 50 persons have been displaced after the fire swept through wooden structures at a slum in the Asokore Mampong Municipality.



“The fire according to the victims started at about 1:30 am on Monday and burnt about 12 of the wooden structures located at Nima-Mok, a suburb of the municipality. The cause of the fire is not yet known,” according to the report on Monday, December 28.



The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is currently assisting with relief efforts, the report added.



According to Citi News report, Assembly Member for the area where the fire struck, Abdul-Rashid Musah, said many of the affected people are among the vulnerable in society.



“We called the Fire Service when the fire was reported. They didn’t come early but eventually, they came and quenched the fire. So many things have been destroyed to the ground- no one has been able to take a penny. Many are vulnerable people including scrap dealers and head potters. We have been able to call NADMO and they have assured that they will take their report to the Municipal Assembly and Regional Office. I assure the residents that I will solicit help to support them because, without the help, I just don’t see how these people will rise again”, the report quoted Abdul-Rashid Musah.



In the last couple of weeks, fire incidents have become quite widespread.

At least three major markets in Accra have been ravaged by unexplained fires in the past two weeks.



The latest market fire occurred last week at the Kantamanto market in Accra, destroying goods worth thousands of Ghana cedis.



Also, on the morning of Tuesday, December 15, 2020, fire ravaged shops in the central business district of Koforidua in the Eastern Region.



There have also been isolated cases of fire outbreaks at slums and high populated areas in the capital over the past two weeks.



Some have blamed the fires on the dry Harmattan winds that usually start at the end of November and lasts till the middle of March every year.



The dry winds are known to make wood and other items highly combustible.