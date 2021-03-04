Latest twist on Domelevo saga 'a ridiculous, shameless witch hunt' – One Ghana Movement

Daniel Yao Domelevo, immediate past Auditor-General

Civil society group, the One Ghana Movement has expressed concern over what it describes as a witch hunt against the immediate past Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo.

Mr Domelevo was directed by the president on March 3, 2021 to go on retirement over what the Presidency said was an expired tenure.



Reacting to the development via a statement, the One Ghana Movement said: “the latest twist to the hunt is as ridiculous as it is a most shameless act against the Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo who was extra-judicially forced to take 167 days leave from work, at a critical point in time in the case against then Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo over the Kroll scandal.



“The letters of queries issued by the Board of the Audit Service (expired, acting, or substantive) at this time, cannot be elevated to any judicial orders preventing Mr. Domelevo from fully exercising his constitutional mandate even if for only the next three months,” the statement read in part.

On the subject of his nationality, the group pointed out that even Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Jerry John Rawlings had their citizenship questioned by their detractors and therefore urged the Auditor General to be unshaken by the recent attempts to smear him.



Read the full statement below:



