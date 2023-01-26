Lathe Turner granted bail over alleged possession of firearms

File Photo

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail in the sum of GH₵50,000.00 to a Lathe Turner over alleged possession of firearms without proper authority.

Nicholas Issah Ativi aka “Mawutor Mawuli” charged with possession of firearms without proper authority, pleaded not guilty.



The Court presided over Samuel Bright Acquah admitted the accused person to bail with one surety and directed that the surety should be a civil servant who was resident within the jurisdiction of the court.



The case has been adjourned to February 8, 2023.



Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Haligah narrated to the Court that the accused was a resident of Odawna, Accra.



The Prosecution said in December 2022, the Police Administration launched a special operation nationwide to ensure incident-free before, during and after the Christmas period.



It said as part of the operation, the Police mounted a special checkpoint across Accra Metropolis focusing on suspected motorbike riders and their pillion riders.

The Prosecution said on January 16, 2023, at about 1330 hours, the accused person was arrested by Police Officers on duty at the Ghanaian Times Roundabout Snap Check Point.



It said the accused person was then handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.



The Prosecution said he was taken to his place of abode for a search to be conducted and during the search, two locally manufactured shotguns, two machetes, three jack knives and six daggers were retrieved.



The Prosecution said during the investigation, the accused person admitted ownership of the exhibits found in his room and stated that he manufactured the two locally made shotguns and the six daggers in his machine shop.



It said the -accused person also stated that he bought the three jack knives from Dabala market in Volta Region and the two machetes from Timber Market in Accra.