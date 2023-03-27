Law of karma awaits you - Ragga to NDC MP's who betrayed party orders

The MP for Cape Coast North, Kwamena Minta Nyarku

Cape Coast North Member of Parliament, Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku has bemoaned the actions of other National Democratic Congress MP's who voted in favour of governments ministerial nominees.

He describes their actions as betrayal and disappointing.



"I am a proud NDC member. However, I have never felt so furious, disappointed and betrayed than today. What actually happened in the chamber is very disappointing", he stated.



These commentaries had been occasioned by the fact that, the NDC as a minority caucus had taken a position that, the size of Nana Akufo-Addo's government is large and the numbers had to be trimmed down.



As a result of this, the party through its General Secretary released an official statement communicating their stands to government encouraging all it's members to vote against the new ministerial nominees.

With this position, the appointments committee was unable to by consensus approve the president's nominees and same approval had to be subjected to a vote on the floor of Parliament on the 24th of March, 2023 for which some NDC MP's voted in favour of the approval.



It was after this incident that Ragga as he popularly called posted on his Facebook wall "An opposition party that has chastised the ruling government about its size, gets some of its own members to vote in favour of more ministerial appointments?", he quizzed.



"This is ridiculous. Where are our principles? I wonder if those who voted in favour of the approval of the appointments really considered the long term implications of their actions. I am sad! For those MPs who have betrayed the party, the law of Karma awaits you", he ended.