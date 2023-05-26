Law school journey a struggle for working people – Torkornoo

Chief Justice nominee Gertrude Torkornoo

Chief Justice nominee Gertrude Torkornoo has observed that the majority of the current crop of law students combine their studies with work.

According to the Chief Justice nominee, having to work and combine that with studying the law has affected the performance of students in law school.



Justice Torkornoo appearing before the vetting committee of Parliament’s Appointment Committee on Friday, May 26, 2023, explained the circumstances under which she went to law school, saying that during her days, one was a full-time student and focused on the study of the law when they enrolled.



She noted, however, that, “now, many people in the law school are working and I think that affects their ability to really engage with the law and pass their exams."



She further noted that despite the situation, people are still able to enter into law school and pass out, citing that: “If you recall in the last six months at least 1000 people have been called to the bar.

“The last major call had 860 or so people being called to the bar.”



She stressed: “We had a mini call a few weeks ago, almost 200 people. A mini call having 200 people that’s unprecedented.”



She added: “So they are coming out and they are going in but I think that the journey is a struggle for working people.”