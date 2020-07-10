Law to allow cultivation of cannabis not passed - NACOB

Click to read all about coronavirus →
The Narcotics Control Board has informed the public it will not issue any licence for the cultivation of cannabis despite the numerous applications it has received.
The Board through a public notice said the special provision that will give room for people to cultivate cannabis has not been passed.
It has, therefore, cautioned the public against paying any amount of money to anyone of group with the hope of getting registered and licensed to cultivate cannabis.
The notice said: "that, once the requisite LI is in place, the public would be informed on the appropriate protocols for the registration and licensing for the cultivation and exportation of prescribed cannabis”.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Police uncovers 'wee' enclave in Volta Region
- 5,000 Ghanaian children between 10-14 years smoke - VALD
- Legalising cannabis will worsen its abuse in Ghana - Mental Health Authority
- I pray Ghanaians will not take advantage of new cannabis law - Ras Kuuku
- 2 drug dealers grabbed
- Read all related articles