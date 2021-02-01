Lawra NPP Executives kick aganst reinstatement of Chairman who was suspended for campaining for NDC

NPP flag

Executives of the New Patriotic Party is the Lawra Constituency have kicked against a decision to reinstate the party’s constituency chairman Alhaji Mohammed N Donkor.

The Upper West regional NPP executives have sanctioned the reinstatement of the Chairman for the Lawra Constituency.



But in a statement, the Executives of Lawra indicated that it will not accept the decision reached by Regional Executive Committee to reinstate Alhaji Mohammed N Donkor who was suspended for campaigning against the NPP in the 2020 elections.



According to the Lawra Constituency Executive Committee, no form of the investigation did not place and therefore they cannot accept the decision reached by him.

It was further indicated that the Regional Executives by their order means that they suspended the Lawra Constituency chairman so he could support the NDC’s presidential and Members of Parliament.



They are therefore calling on the Regional Executives in the Lawra Constituency to reconsider its decision to reinstate the suspended party chairman.