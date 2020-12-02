Lawra NPP Executives weren’t fair to me – Suspended Chairman

Alhaji Mohammed Donkor has been suspended by the NPP

Constituency Chairman for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Lawra Constituency of the Upper West Region Alhaji Mohammed Donkor says the party was not fair for suspending him.

According to him, the party did not investigate the allegations against him but suspended him just based on grapevine information.



Speaking to Citi News in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Alhaji Mohammed Donko said he has sacrificed for the NPP and the current Member of Parliament(MP) Anthony Karbo and did not expect to be treated this way.



Alhaji Mohammed Donkor indicated that he did not fight anyone for a car and therefore the “Member of Parliament organizing armed robbers to take the car away from him is not good”.

Alhaji Mohammed Donkor has been suspended for sabotaging his own party’s 2020 campaign.



The chairman was captured on tape asking the electorate to vote for Nana Akufo-Addo for president but endorsed the NDC parliamentary candidate Bede Ziedeng.



Meanwhile, some youth-led by Akilu Suraj said they will vote massively against Anthony Karbo because he is violent and a vote for him will mean that the people of Lawra will lift arms and fight each other.