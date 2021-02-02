Lawra NPP Youth vow to resist reinstatement of Alhaji Donkor as Constituency Chairman

Convener of YWC, Abdul-Aziz Puoyel addressing the press conference

The Youth Working Committee of the governing New Patriotic Party NPP in the Lawra Constituency of the Upper West region have vowed to resist the reinstatement of Alhaji Mohammed Donkor as Constituency Chairman.

Addressing the media at Lawra, the Convener of the group Abdul-Aziz Puoyel described the reinstatement of Alhaji Donkor as illegal as the credibility of his reinstatement letter dated January 21, 2021, and purported to be emanating from the office of the Regional Executive Committee is erroneous as and lacks a reference number without a copy to the NEC.



Mr Puoyel said majority of the Constituency Executive Committee members together with the teaming youth as well as the rank and file of the party in Lawra shall not accept and recognize Alhaji Mohammed Donkor as the Constituency Chairman of the NPP.



“It is an established that the Upper West Regional Chairman Mr S B Kangberee and NHIS cohorts who masterminded this dubious act of smuggling in Alhaji Donkor as Lawra Constituency Chairman never stepped their foot in Lawra to either Campaign for the President or the Member of Parliament Anthony Abaifaa Karbo or even to resolve the differences that existed among party folks after the suspension,” he added.



He noted that the group shall resist any attempt by any person or group to impose Alhaji Donkor on constituents and supporters of the party until proper engagement is done.



“Alhaji Mohammed Donkor openly campaigned against the party and its Member of Parliament and PC using party resources in the just ended general elections with his group’s slogan as “No Nine (9) No Ten” (10) which means No Chairman No Karbo on a billboard at Kunyukuo where the Alhaji Donkor hails from,” he alleged.

The Convener also alleged that the group have recordings of Alhaji Donkor’s supporters who were heard on a local radio station Westlink FM calling on constituents to vote massively for the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama and Lawyer Bede Ziedeng who is now the Member of Parliament for the area.



He added that the Member of Parliament Lawyer Bede Ziedeng congratulated Alhaji Donkor and his supporters for their contributions in both logistics and campaigning for him and the NDC leading to his victory.



Mr Puoyel said the suspension of the Lawra Constituency Chairman Alhaji Mohammed Donkor was done based on a petition submitted by a member of the party and in line with Article 3(7) of the party’s constitution the Chairman was suspended pending the outcome of investigation and recommendations.



Alhaji Mohammed Donkor was suspended a week prior to the Just ended 2020 general elections.



Regional Executive Committee is yet to respond to the allegations by the group.