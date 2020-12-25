Lawrence Tetteh urges Christians to abide by coronavirus protocols

As the world celebrates Christmas amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, an International Evangelist, has urged Christians to abide by the COVID-19 protocols as part of measures to contain the disease.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Christmas eve in Accra, Dr Tetteh said Christians must find hope in the good news of the birth of Jesus Christ despite the pandemic.



“Christmas is not about partying; Christmas is not about drinking or boozing; Christmas is not about what wealth you have or who has gained or who has lost.



Christmas is about joy to the world through Jesus Christ and the Christ factor as we celebrate Christmas should not be lost.”



The celebration of Christmas in many countries across the world this year is being hampered by physical distancing and other restrictions as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus.



He said there was no gainsaying that COVID-19 had taken away precious lives.



He said the loss of over 300 lives in Ghana through COVID-19 was a great loss to the nation, saying that “so we should not take our lives for granted.”

“We should remember that the international community as the applaud Ghana; we still need to preserve ourselves because we have only one life to live.”



Dr Tetteh, who is also the Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, said the observance of the protocols would preserve people’s lives.



“We all should come to that awareness now that COVID-19 is real,” he added.



The International Evangelist said COVID-19 was real and that so far science had no solution to it.



“Anybody at all can become a victim of the pandemic, so we have to be very mindful not to let down our guards as we celebrate the yuletide,” he said.



“Remember that we are still fighting an unseen virus that is taking away lives. We have to pray fervently for God to give us the wisdom to be able to observe the protocols. We need a very holistic approach as we handle this virus.”