Lawyer Amoatey renders valedictory account with commissioning of 7 projects, others

Lawyer Magnus Kofi Amoatey, others at the ceremony

Member of Parliament for Yilo Krobo in the Eastern Region, Lawyer Magnus Kofi Amoatey has rendered a valedictory account of his stewardship with the commissioning of some projects he has undertaken as MP for the area under his share of the MPs’ common fund.

The MP on Tuesday, 8th and Wednesday 9th September, 2020, commissioned a modern health center at Huhunya, a 2-unit KG block at Sokwenya, a kenkey market at Somanya, three boreholes at Perchiri, Brukum Mawumi and Abrewankor and market sheds at Oterkporlu.



He also donated four hospital beds to the Obawale health center and also cut sod for the commencement of works on a 2unit KG block at Trawa.



Lawyer Magnus Kofi Amoatey ‘hangs up his boots’ as a two term legislator come 6th January, 2020 after voluntarily stepping down.



The MP was accompanied by the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Yilo Krobo, Albert Tetteh Nyakotey, constituency chairman of the party, Narh Agbo and other party executives.



The legislator performed the various activities at separate durbars of the chiefs and people of the communities and thanked them profusely for their unwavering support during his tenure as their representative in the august house of parliament.



“I have used your resources to the best of my ability. These are tangible projects that I have constructed which everybody can see,” he said adding that there are other intangible things he has done. “I have supported almost all the public institutions in Yilo Krobo either financially or through the supply of equipment to them.”



The MP who believes he has discharged his duties creditably across the 330 communities and 11 zones in the constituency said his handiwork was evident for all to see.



Educational facilities

The MP commissioned a 2-unit KG block with a two-sitter toilet facility and a water storage tank for the people of Sokwenya and also cut sod for the same project at Trawa to be completed within three months.



The two projects constructed at a total cost of Ghc 453,684, was and being executed by TDK Atlantic.



Handing over the commissioned KG block to the Municipal Director of Education, the lawmaker, an education enthusiast recalled that his intervention improved the BECE results in the Yilo Krobo Municipality from 33% in 2012 to 91% in 2018 before declining again to 86% in 2019.



“I prioritize education as I promised in 2012 and so I’ll continue to deliver on this mandate,” he said.



This, he added was achieved through his interventions in the organization of extra classes and distribution of various educational materials including mathematical sets to the BECE candidates.



Madam Veronica Akosua Tetteh, the Municipal Director of Education applauded the continuous support of Mr. Amoatey for Education in Yilo Krobo and still appealed for more.



She enumerated various interventions made by the legislator towards the improvement of education which includes distribution of mathematical sets and organizing vacation classes and mock exams for all BECE candidates.



She noted that kids deserved the best of educational infrastructure hence the need for the KG block and called on the community to safeguard the facility by ensuring its maintenance.

PTA chairman of the Nsutapong Methodist Basic School, Mr. Alex Adutey recalled the bad nature of the KG block which prompted authorities of the school to approach the Member of Parliament for assistance and expressed his profound appreciation to the lawmaker for honouring his promise to fix the problem.



Health facilities



The MP also commissioned a modern health center for the people of Huhunya to help ease their predicament in accessing healthcare services.



The facility, the MP added would serve the health needs of the community including those of the surrounding communities.



He urged the community to help maintain the facility to enable it serve its intended purpose.



The health center has an OPD a consulting room, reproductive and child health unit, a dispensary, antenatal unit, stores and a labour ward.



He also donated four hospital beds to the Obawale health center.



Market sheds

The two term Member of Parliament as part of his valedictory account also commissioned the Somanya kenkey market and five market sheds at Oterkporlu to boost trading activities.



The MP who told the traders that the selection of Professor Naana Jane Opoku as running mate to the NDC presidential candidate was ample testimony of his reverence for women credited his second term parliamentary bid success to the support he received from the market women and asked them to continue to support the NDC.



Borehole facilities



Three boreholes were also commissioned on the day; at Abrewankor, Brukum Mawumi and Perchiri.



Lawyer Amoatey in handing over the water facilities to the chiefs and people said the gesture was to address the dire water challenges currently confronting the hundreds of residents living in these communities.



He rebuked the ruling NPP government for discontinuing water projects began by the erstwhile NDC government to provide water facilities for various Krobo communities, promising that the next Mahama administration will ensure the provision of potable water for all communities.



He called on the people to vote massively for the NDC in the December, 2020 elections as the party had over the years demonstrated its love and commitment to the development of Krobo communities.



According to him, voting for the ruling NPP government in the upcoming polls was tantamount to mortgaging the country into further bondage and called on them to reject the NPP for the NDC.

The NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Yilo Krobo, Albert Tetteh Nyakotey also commended the outgoing MP on his numerous initiatives and promised to continue the good works of his predecessor if he gets the nod to represent the people of Yilo Krobo.



He promised to give full tertiary education scholarship to the best female WASSCE candidates if he becomes the MP for the area.



Mr. Nyakotey also singled out employment as his priority should he win the mandate to represent the constituency in the December parliamentary elections.



On his part, party chairman, Narh Agbo who said the 2020 elections would be based on facts described the NDC as the best choice for the country and called on the people to rally behind the party.



He was confident that the NDC parliamentary candidate will continue with the various developmental projects undertaken by his predecessor and criticized the NPP government for failing to continue with various projects commenced by the former NDC government.

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

