Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi awards overall best WASSCE student

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-Valley constituency, Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, has presented a new laptop computer to the 2019 overall best male West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), student in her area.

This is as a result of her quest to promote discipline and learning which is a significant requirement for a stronger and successful higher education.



The gesture which seeks to recognise and reward best performing candidates in the WASSCE organised by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), went to Marthias Himans.



The former Legislator also presented a desktop computer to Emmanet International School, Bogoso for emerging as winners in the 2020 Independence parade.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Dr. Isaac Dasmani, presented the items on behalf of the former MP on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.



The MCE, took the short ceremony to congratulate the winners and urged them to keep the spirit up and make good use of the computers so that the confidence Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi and the Assembly has in them will not dwindle.

Receiving the laptop on behalf of Marthias Himans, Mr. Elvis Adjei Duah a tutor of Huni-Valley Senior High School expressed his appreciation to the former MP for committing resources towards improving education in the constituency.



He was confident that the award will go a long way to help the studies of the student who has gained admission to read Law at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



The Municipal Director of Education, Ms. Mary Vida Kwoffie was grateful to Mrs. Oteng-Gyasi.



She indicated that such gestures will encourage the students to learn hard since most students would love to receive such award.