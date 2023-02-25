0
Menu
News

Lawyer Dickson Osei-Asibey donates mattresses to SHS students in Atwima Nwabiagya North

Lawyer Dickson Free Donation Lawyer Dickson Osei-Asibey in group photo with the beneficiaries

Sat, 25 Feb 2023 Source: William Beeko, Contributor

Lawyer Dickson Osei-Asibey, a proud native of the Atwima Nwabiagya North Constituency has again provided educational support with the distribution of free mattresses, chop boxes, and pillows to the Free SHS students across the breadth of the District.

This presentation was done through a durbar on Friday, 24 February 2023 at the Forecourt of the District Education Office, Barekese.

This is in fulfillment of a promise he made when he distributed mathematical sets to all the students just before the start of the BECE exams.

His vision with this initiative is to cushion the expenses of the hardworking parents and motivate the students even as they enjoy the best pro-poor policy in this fourth republic, the Free SHS.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion included the DCE, the Presiding Member, Assembly Members, District Education Director, Religious Leaders, Headmasters, Teachers, Electoral Area Coordinators, and all the opinion leaders.

On behalf of the students, Fati Abubakar expressed their profound gratitude to Lawyer Osei-Asibey for the kind gesture and promised to be deserving of the opportunity given.

Source: William Beeko, Contributor
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich