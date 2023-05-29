Lawyer Fosu-Gyeabour ‘saved’ as Appeals Courts halts his suspension

File photo

The Court of Appeals has reportedly halted the suspension of lawyer Kwame Fosu-Gyeabour by the General Legal Counsel.

The presiding justices of the case unanimously ruled that the lawyer's continuous suspension will be an injustice as the court hears his appeal, the Daily Guide newspaper reports.



On April 20, 2023, Fosu-Gyeabour was suspended by the General Legal Counsel from practicing as a lawyer for twelve months for breaching Rule 2(2) of the Legal Profession (Professional Conduct and Etiquette) Rule, 1960 (LL, 613), which requires a lawyer to uphold the dignity and high standing of his profession.



A notice of his suspension was issued to the public, and he was also banned from entering his chamber during the period of the suspension by the Judicial Secretary.



The report indicated that Fosu-Gyeabour filed an appeal to challenge the decision of the legal counsel.



He was accompanied by some of the loyal clients he represents, during the judgement of the case on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

After the verdict the clients sang songs of praise to God, some recalling how supportive the lawyer had been to them.



They accompanied him from the court to his chambers at West Ridge.



The lawyer, speaking at his chambers, expressed gratitude to God and his clients for their immense support.



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places:













IB/OGB