Lawyer Seth Agyapong-Mensah wins Hemang Lower Denkyira Parliamentary election

Lawyer Seth Agyapong-Mensa pulled 322 out of the 757 valid votes cast

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyer Seth Agyapong-Mensah has won the Hemang-Lower Denkyira Parliamentary election of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He pulled 322 out of the 757 valid votes cast to emerge, the winner of the election with two rejected ballots,

His strongest contender, Foster Joseph Andoh, former Member of Parliament (MP) of the constituency got 239 votes.

Isaac Smith Acquah who was contesting for the second time pulled 194 votes

In the Presidential race, John Dramani Mahama, Former President pulled 729 votes as against 14 votes for Kojo Bonsu out of the 749 valid votes.

Six votes were rejected in the presidential election.

The election went on smoothly and successfully without chaos, misunderstanding, or agitations.

Agyapong-Mensah in his victory message called for unity and peace to fight against its strongest opponent NPP in the general elections.

He pledged to work closely with his contenders to collectively work together to achieve their aim of winning the seat for the NDC.

