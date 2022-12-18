Lawyer declares intent to contest Nabdam seat in 2024 elections

Legal Practitioner Lawyer Lamtiig Apanga

A Legal Practitioner Lawyer Lamtiig Apanga, has declared his intent to contest the parliamentary primaries on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Nabdam Constituency in the Upper East Region.

Mr. Apanga said his legal background would help influence policies that affect economic growth, education and entrepreneurship when given the opportunity in the party to represent the Nabdams in Parliament.



He made this known at Sekoti during a Tenglebgre Festival.



“This is about time that the young ones particularly myself need to step out and offer myself for leadership; leadership for Parliament. Mind you, we need to put together quality human resource to demonstrate to the world that indeed Nabdam has something good to offer and I have prepared myself over the period and have come to the point that after inner research and proper consultation it’s about time to step forward and ask the hands of the people to be selected as their parliamentary candidate and possibly the member of Parliament for Nabdam for the 2024 elections going forward.”



Mr. Lamtiig Apanga intimated that the representation of the constituents in Parliament and the development of Nabdam is one very important thing that should not be toyed with. He continued that “I lawyer Lamtiig Apanga hold the view that the past and present MPs have done a good job but the pace at which we are developing is too slow. There’s therefore the need to inject in fresh young people with new ideas that can push for the development of Nabdam to a higher level.”



Alumni of St. Thomas Aquinas declares intent to contest NDC Parliamentary Primaries in Upper East

Mr. Apanga completed St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School in 1996 and later obtained an HND in Marketing from the Takoradi Technical University in 2000.



He also holds a first degree in Political Science from the University of Ghana.



He enrolled into the Law Faculty of the University of Ghana in 2008 for his LLB and then proceeded to the Ghana School of Law where he graduated in 2012.



He has ten years’ experience as a lawyer and he is a managing partner to a law firm known as Prestige Partners in Accra.