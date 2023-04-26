Lawyer eulogizes NPP's general secretary and his team for a successful election at Kumawu

Lawyer Edward Kofi Osei

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Lawyer Edward Kofi Osei has heaped praises on the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK) and the elections committee for conducting free and fair elections at Kumawu.

Speaking on Wontumi TV Morning show monitored by this reporter, the legal practitioner opined that the just-ended primaries at Kumawu Constituency to select the NPP Parliamentary candidate for the by-elections was well organized and successful.



He attributed the success of the elections to the party authorities especially the general secretary for spearheading free fair and transparent elections in the constituency.



Lawyer Osei unequivocally said the commitment and confidence the people of Kumawu have developed for the NPP is incredible. He said the roads, hospitals and other essential projects the government is completing at the constituency have increased the commitment level of the people in Kumawu to vote massively for the NPP.



He again said he could see the constituents were excited when Mr. Ernest Yaw Anin was declared the winner among the Parliamentary Aspirants.



The former CEO of Tema Port also seized the opportunity to thank all delegates and congratulated the other aspirates who made it through the polls for their hard work and the message of unity they addressed when they were campaigning.

He believes they will continue to work together as a team with one vision and focus to make sure the NPP maximizes its votes in the coming by-election.



“I sacrificed and spearheaded the unity for development campaign at the constituency and I believe we will all contribute to that to bring victory to the parliamentary aspirant and the NPP.



When the host of the show asked Lawyer Osei about the candidature of the Independent Candidate, Lawyer Osei said he will, first of all, have a private conversation with him because he knows him as he is also a diasporan who lived in the United States.



"We will perhaps have further engagement with him involving the regional chairman but if all attempt fails knowing him to be having the NPP background and that is against our rules then we will leave him to his fate".



He confirmed that the party people in the constituency were working so hard not just for Mr. Ernest Yaw Anim’s victory but to prove that the Kumawu constituency is a no-go area for any political or independent candidate.

When the host once again asked Lawyer Osei how he saw the delegates cheered him up when he entered the voting premises and even carried him when the winner was declared, he replied, "I sacrificed and changed the face of delegates elections in the constituency. When I came to the constituency, I made sure there was a fair and credible delegates' album to choose the right parliamentary candidate for the constituency. I am confident I would have won the contest by almost about 70% because the delegates knew the cost and sacrifices I have made for them."



"Again, they know my enormous contributions to them and the constituency. My recent withdrawal from the contest when I had the law on my side yet decided to withdraw to bring peace and calmness to the party and development for the people in the constituency, now they see me as the father for the constituency and therefore I am the winner even though I did not contest.



"I appreciate the respect and honor the delegates accord me and I also have assured them I will continue to be there for them".