Lawyer slams University of Ghana authorities over constant police brutality on students

Lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Lawyer and FixTheCountry convenor Mawuse Oliver Barker-Vormawor is surprised that the University of Ghana, a space filled with academics, has become a hub where police brutality is regularly unleashed on unarmed students.

Mr Barker-Vormawor, who has received plaudits for his work with FixTheCountry aimed at establishing a just society that guarantees good governance for all Ghanaians, noted that it is weird that the practice of using the police to suppress and bully students has continued up to date with no protests from academics or massive demonstrations by students.



He concedes that he is unable to wrap his head around the recurring issue in a supposedly enlightened setting such as the University of Ghana.



“I find it soo weird that the University of Ghana continues to unleash police and heavy-handed policing on University students.



"In a space made up of so many academics. How this has not been problematized shocks me! How I am not seeing professors speak up vehemently; or student movements organize massive sit-downs, occupy movements and protests amazes me

This will not be acceptable in any Western university. My brain just can’t compute it, honestly!” He lamented.



Mr Barker-Vormawor’s comments come in the wake of a police crackdown on students who were holding a peaceful vigil in honour of their deceased colleague last Thursday.



The University authorities had allegedly ordered the police to forcibly disperse the students for gathering without exhausting all channels to get the requisite permission.



