Lawyer threatens to spill the beans over arrest of Whatsup News editor

Godwin Edudzi Tamaklo and David Tamakloe expressing joy after he was granted bail

Godwin Edudzi Tamaklo, the lawyer of Whatsup News editor David Tamakloe, has threatened to spill it all if the police do not withdraw its official statement on the arrest of his client.

The arrest of Mr Tamakloe on Thursday, April 1 has since generated controversy but the Ghana Police Service on Friday, April 2 issued a statement to clarify the issues.



They claimed the news editor was arrested for “extortion”, among other offences.



But the lawyer of the arrested news editor says he will have none of that.

He posted on his official Facebook page that the arrest was masterminded by a senior police officer by name Asomah Hinneh.



“Mr Asoma Hinneh, it is natural to try to protect and defend your wife, your approach in causing the arrest of David and this unprofessional statement from the Police will hurt only your wife,” he wrote.