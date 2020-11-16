Lawyers ‘desert’ Wontumi in defamation case against Ibrahim Mahama

NPP Ashanti Regional Chiarman, Antwi Boasiako

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi is reportedly struggling to secure the services of a lawyer in his defamation case against Engineers and Planners Chief Executive Ibrahim Mahama.

According to Starrfm.com.gh sources, several lawyers approached by the NPP kingpin both in Accra and Kumasi to handle the case have been reluctant to take it on. It is unclear why the lawyers are not taking up the case despite the self-confessed wealth of the outspoken politician.



When the case was called today, Wontumi, who has opted to represent himself in court, did not show up forcing the judge to adjourn to December 2, 2020.



Background



Businessman Ibrahim Mahama in July this year sued maverick politician Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi for defamation.



The popular businessman is among other things demanding a GHC5 million compensation for the damages caused him by the Ashanti regional chair of the ruling party.



the suit comes after Chairman accused the Engineers and Planners founder of amassing wealth illegally during his brother’s presidency.

“He has bought a car, it is said he has bought a car for Hajia for Real. Then he has bought a house and given it to her in addition, then he has snatched Kenpong’s girl. Because the money that [he has], it was when we just came into power, that his brother went and stole money for him. Do you understand?,” Chairman Wontumi is reported to have said on his radio and TV stations in Kumasi.



In a writ, Mr Mahama said the ‘false’ comments have hurt his reputation among right-thinking people.



