Lawyers of convicted NDC vigilante want plea retaken

Lawyers of Dauda Mohammed Nasir, one of the three vigilantes who had pleaded to the charge of prohibition of vigilante groups and activities have prayed the court to set aside the conviction of their client and have his plea retaken.

Nasir was arrested in connection with the disturbances that characterized the December 10, National Democratic Congress’ National Youth and Women Wing Congress at Cape Coast and pleaded guilty on January 10.



In court on Wednesday when the case was called for Nasir who was convicted on his own plea to be sentenced his lawyers asked the court presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah to retake his plea because the convict did not understand what was read to him in court.

Currently, the prosecution led by Superintendent Sylvester Asare is opposing the request.



George Opare Addo, the national youth organizer of the NDC, and Brogya Gyenfi are both in court to lend support to the two accused persons and the convict.