Lead crusade to sensitise citizens on 1992 Constitution - NCCE

Logo of NCCE

Daniel Agbesi-Latsu, the Kadjebi District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has appealed to organised groups to help educate Ghanaians on the values, principles and objectives of the 1992 Constitution.

He said understanding the 1992 Constitution empowered citizens to defend it effectively against all forms of abuse and violation, and also to know the rules, demands and ethics of democracy and Party politics.



He said adequate knowledge on the constitution would also enable the electorate to participate fully in the processes involved in the governance of the country at all levels.



Mr. Agbesi-Latsu, who made these statements at the observation of this year’s Constitution Week Celebration (CWC) at Dzindziso in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region, said the Constitution makes civic education an important strategy for creating awareness on the main values of democratic governance, instilling the spirit of patriotism, loyalty and citizen’s participation in governance.



He said democracy is government by consent of all and also a system of rights and responsibilities.



According to him, though considered as a universal principle, the concept of democracy differed all over the world due to differences in opportunities and resource endowment.

He said weaknesses in the system might result in reverse waves to the detriment of the common good.



Mr. Agbesi-Latsu, who spoke on the theme: “We are one, Ghana first”, urged Ghanaians to identify themselves as one people with a common destiny.



He said development only takes place in an environment of peace and unity, but violence sets the clock of progress backwards as it destroys both life and property.



Mr. Joseph Kwaku Anneh, the stool father of Dzindziso, thanked the Commission for the programme and called for more of such educative ones.



The NCCE in 2001 instituted the Constitution Week Celebration to commemorate the country’s return to constitutional democratic rule on January 7, 1993 after many years of military adventurism in governance.