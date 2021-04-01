Leaders are more focused on procurement than delivery – Senyo Hosi

Senyo Hosi, Managing Trustee, Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund

Managing Trustee of the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund, Senyo Hosi, has deduced that Ghanaians leaders are more focused on the procurement aspect of things than the delivery of social services that sustain and impact the nation.

Speaking on eTV Ghana’s Fact Sheet show with host, Sefah-Danquah, he stated that a lot of people are suffering in the country and it is very painful to see people focused on procuring things for themselves than delivering these services that are meant to ease the suffering of these people.



His disappointment, he explained, is with the government as a machinery, not seeking to understand what has been achieved and how they can take learnings from it.

According to him, people want to make plans for 32million dollar hospitals so that they can take out their share of the money, hence they are not interested in hearing about how someone else has been able to build an equally efficient 6million dollar hospital. This, according to him, is corruption and corruption he said, is nothing but thievery.



Senyo noted however that this will not affect any subsequent collaborations between the public and private sectors because their duty is to the people of Ghana and not to any political party or politician.