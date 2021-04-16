Leaders are to solve problems; not to ‘moderate’ aimless conversations - Dr Wereko-Brobby

Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby

Energy Expert and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Volta River Authority Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby has stated that leaders are elected to solve problems not to engage in aimless conversations.

Dr Wereko Brobby’s comment comes on the back of a stakeholders conference to dialogue on how to effectively fight small scale illegal mining in the country under the auspices of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.



The two-day dialogue is aimed at getting all stakeholders to contribute on how the menace can be effectively fought given that attempts in the past to tackle it have all failed.



But for Dr Wereko Brobby, such discussions are aimless: “we elect leaders to solve our problems; not to ‘moderate’ aimless conversations. TalkisCheap!” He wrote.



While some agree with Dr Wereko Brobby, others have vehemently disagreed with him.



Meanwhile, sector Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor is advocating for stiffer punishment for politicians and chiefs engaged in illegal mining in the country.

Speaking at the opening of a national dialogue on illegal mining in Ghana, Samuel Abu Jinapor said a lot more stringent actions must be taken to deal with the menace.



“How do we name, shame and punish politicians, chiefs, religious leaders and people with money and influence who are promoters of this criminal cartel in this industry?”



Another key question the minister was interested in was: “what kind of enforcement regime is required which bites and does so without fear or favour?”



