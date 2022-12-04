4
Leadership of Assemblies of God Ghana call on John Mahama

Leadership Of Assemblies Of God Ghana And Mahama 2 Former President Mahama receiving the delegation at his office

Sun, 4 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Mahama has spoken highly of how Assemblies of God has changed his life.

The former President Mahama was speaking when the Executive Presbytery of Assemblies of God Ghana, led by the General Superintendent, Rev. Stephen Wengam paid a courtesy call on him in Accra.

Mr. Mahama, himself a member of Assemblies of God, expressed the hope, that leadership of the Church in Ghana, can be a good resource for nation building.

The General Superintendent of AG Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam shared the new leadership of the church’s vision with the former President.

The leadership of the church called on Christians in politics to exemplify the character of Jesus in their professions. Rev Wengam urged Christians to be the light of the world as required by the Bible.

The delegation also called on the Former Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Woode who is also a member of Assemblies of God. She lauded the vision of the new leadership team Christened the “Transformation Agenda” emphasizing church planting and administrative reforms

The former CJ admonished Christian leaders to seek technical knowledge in Alternative Dispute Resolution so they can resolve contentions out of court.

