Leadership strategist shares how Nzulenzu can be more beneficial to Ghana

Nzulenzu

Governance and leadership strategist, Golda Naa Adaku Addo has disclosed ways of building on the name of Nzulenzu, a small village built on a river in the Western Region of Ghana.

Talking about what sparked her interest to grow the place, she shared that the whole idea is to help support the efforts in saving the place and also, improve the standards of living there.



According to her, “The place is a very popular tourist site and being in an age where tourism is becoming more and more popular around the world, Nzulenzu is one of the places that can easily bring in a high amount of revenue”.



Speaking to Eunice Tornyi on African Women’s Voices aired on e.TV Ghana she said, “Earlier this morning, I was sharing that a place like Vernice brings in about 7 billion dollars a year and if Nzulenzu is properly handled and set up, then we could have the place bringing in the same amount or more”.



She mentioned that, visiting the place exposed her to some very beautiful monuments, castles, parks and forests in the vicinity that she knows can easily increase our revenue as a country.

“We visited the place last year because we’d heard the name so many times and we happened to be in the area so we just visited the place and found the situation extremely distressing” she said.



She stated that once you get into the village, the high level of poverty, filth and the distress the people face is heartbreaking; whereas, this is supposed to be a place earning us good money because, “tourists will want to visit such a place” she said.



Golda shared that in her own way, she and her team with the help of some people who have volunteered to help restructure the place; she looks forward to fixing the place and also changing the mindset of the people to get them to understand how useful their village can be to the country.



She disclosed that, “It is taking us quite a long time but for now, I can say that we’re off to a good start and we’re hoping that will get us going in a fast pace”.