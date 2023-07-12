Leaked IGP audio: Authenticate recording and charge perpetrators - James Agalga

Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee in Parliament, James Agalga

The Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee in Parliament, James Agalga, has called for an intense probe into the leaked audio between top police officials and an NPP guru plotting the removal of IGP George Akuffo Dampare from office.

The Member of Parliament for Builsa North, James Agalga, explained that the content of the audio should not be taken lightly at all, hence actions must be carried out immediately when it is authenticated.



He added that the NPP or nobody should be allowed to orchestrate and execute misunderstandings that will lead to the loss of lives and the destruction of properties in 2024.



“If the audio is authenticated then it will mean that there are people within the government circles, the NPP who have resulted to some evil machinations to subvert the will of the electorate in 2024. That for me, is an important revelation that must be taken very seriously. The said officer needs to be seriously interrogated and if the authenticity of the audio is established, then he must be charged,” Agalga said during a media interaction.



A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has ignited public outrage.



The recording features an officer who identifies himself as "Mensah" and a politician who is reportedly a regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Their conversation revolves around plans to remove the IGP from office due to fears that he would be too firm during the 2024 elections and prevent any potential rigging.



The Commissioner of Police also specifically identifies the IGP's handling of the Assin North by-election as evidence of his commitment to ensuring free and fair elections.



ABJ/OGB



