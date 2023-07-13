Leaked Tape: Only Akufo Addo can hire and fire the IGP – Justin Kodua Frimpong

President Akufo-Addo and Justin Kodua Frimpong, NPP General Secretary

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua has rubbished claims by a section of the Ghanaian populace, especially the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that his party is hatching a plan to remove the Inspector General Police, (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

A purported leaked tape containing a voice that sounds like that of a leading NPP stalwart in the Northern Region, Mr. Daniel Bugri Naabu and a top police official affiliated with the NPP is heard proposing some other person to replace the IGP so the person can do the bidding of the NPP ahead of the crucial 2024 general elections.



Both are heard running down the current IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare warning that his continued stay in office will be to the detriment of the NPP breaking the eight agenda.



However, reacting to the claims in the audio, Justin Koduah believes no one irrespective of his status within the NPP can order President Akufo-Addo to remove anybody in an appointed position when it is his sole prerogative for making such decisions.

“In Ghana, the president is the appointing authority, he has made his choice, how is it that I will order the president to remove someone from office? Ghana has advanced in its democracy since 1992 and some of these frivolous issues we should not entertain because it won’t help the country”



“As the General Secretary of the NPP, I doing my job for my party, the same way the President as leader of Ghana is working to better a lot of Ghanaians, so I believe when we entertain some of these things and also pursue what the NDC is saying and what the NPP is saying regarding some of these matters it’s not good. We need to move forward as a country” he advised in an interview with Hot Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com