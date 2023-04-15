2
Leaked document: Health Ministry institutes timetable for elevator usage due to economic hardship

Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu.jpeg Minister for Health Kwaku Agyeman Manu

Sat, 15 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Health has instituted a schedule for the usage of elevators at its head office in Accra.

In a memo dated March 31, 2023, the administrators of the ministry indicated that the move was necessitated because of the current financial challenges the government is facing.

The authorities, in the memo sighted by GhanaWeb, said that no staff was to use the lift for movements between the 1st floor and the 3rd floor.

It added that Tuesdays and Thursdays are 'no lift days', meaning all movements in the building, which has about seven floors, will be without the elevators.

“As you are aware, the country is going through some Economic Restructuring. This situation has impacted on Government's financial releases to all Public Sector Institutions.

“Management has also noticed the huge amount of funds expended on maintaining the Ministry's facilities including the elevators.

“This situation is impacting negatively on the finances of the Ministry and has therefore become necessary for Management to regulate the use of the elevator by introducing the following: No use of the elevator from the 1st to the 3 floors. No lift days on Tuesdays and Thursdays,” parts of the memo read.

