Leaked nude photos: I wanted to commit suicide - Victim

File photo

A survivor of leaked sex tapes and photos, Cecilia, as she wants to be identified, says she wanted to commit suicide when a guy threatened to leak her nude photos and videos online.

According to her, after she completed senior high school, she met a guy in her area with whom she entered a relationship.



Although she never had a sexual encounter with the guy, she said he used to ask her to send him nude photos, which she did.



But after some time, the guy started using the photos to blackmail her and demand sex from her.



When she refused to give the guy sex, she said he sent her nude photos of herself and threatened to post them if she didn’t.



However, she managed to share the issue with her father who acted swiftly by engaging the police over the issue.

The guy was therefore arrested by the police and he was made to delete the photos.



Recounting her ordeal on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwa, Cecilia said that aside from wanting to commit suicide, at some point, she also wanted to run away far from home to hide from the shame that would come over her when her nudes were leaked.



The victim said the situation affected her personal relationships with men, especially those from Nigeria since the guy in question was a Nigerian.



She said that although none of her friends or the guy’s friend sent her nude photos, she cannot tell if the guy shared them because he was very aggressive.



“Instantly I became light, I felt my life had come to an end because, if you look at how my parents loved me, such disgrace was coming. It was very scary, and if I had had poison, I would have taken it to die. “It occurred to me so many times to commit suicide, especially when my father found out and said I had disgraced the family; to drink poison and die or to travel far away from home,” she explained.

Psychologically, Cecilia said she came out of the situation with the help of her parents.



According to her, they always encouraged her and made her know that it was not the end of her life.



She said she was scared to get close to people, but her parents organized counseling for her in order to help her come out of the situation emotionally and mentally.



Currently, she said she was not in a relationship, saying that she lost trust in men due to the situation.



Due to her experience, she said she has become extremely careful anytime she has to engage in sexual activities with any man.