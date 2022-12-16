Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, NDC General Secretary

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has lamented how a damning tape of an in-house political discussion of National Democratic Congress (NDC) members got leaked.

The tape in question captures General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah discussing how the party was ill-prepared towards the 2020 election petition filed by John Dramani Mahama, the former president and losing candidate in that election.



The comments included that the NDC’s IT system crashed during the results collation process and so they went to court without their own independent figures and also that their lawyers had pointed out that they had a bad case that was not worth pursuing.



Reacting to the contents of the tape, Inusah Fuseini said it was unfortunate especially for no mean a person as the General Secretary to have made those comments knowing well that it could be recorded.



“Nothing will stand in the way of the NDC in winning the election 2024. I don't think the communication of the General Secretary to the delegates was meant for public consumption.



“I believe he was telling them why the party couldn't win the election and also the petition. But he should have known that this would have leaked,” he said on Joy News PM Express programme.

On the National Chairmanship race between Asiedu Nketiah, incumbent chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and two others, he stated: “The fact that Asiedu Nketiah has decided to contest for the Chairmanship of the party forces the members of the party to do an individual assessment of these two gentlemen.”



The NDC National Executives Congress will come off this weekend (December 17) at the Accra Sports Stadium.



