Leaked tape: 'Needless' parliamentary probe is just disgracing police service - Allotey Jacobs fires committee

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has rubbished the parliamentary probe into allegations by senior Police officers, COP Alex Mensah and Supt. George Asare, regarding the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The two senior officers are before a Parliamentary Committee answering questions about their conspiracy to remove IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.



The Committee is investigating a leaked audio recording which reveals a meeting between these Police officers and a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Bugri Naabu, scheming to get rid of the IGP who they accuse of nepotism, favoritism and mistreating Police officers and also working against the New Patriotic Party to lose the 2024 elections.



Discussing the matter during Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Allotey Jacobs described the probe as needless, asking "what was the need for that Committee to go into this matter?"



To him, the probe which is aimed at ascertaining the truth or otherwise of the allegations by COP Alex Mensah and Supt. Asare is instead publicly disgracing the Police Service.



"Yes, they may be having their own internal problems but not to such an extent. In fact this parliamentary probe is just disgracing the Police Service and not Dr. Akuffo Dampare. It's disgracing the Police Service and the Police Service is so unique. Why are doing this to Police?", he fumed.

"Why are we disgracing the Police Service? Now that we have somebody who is digitalizing the Police Service and you want to destroy him because of somebody's own parochial interest...Atta Akyea says he will invite the IGP. Has the IGP made a complaint to them?, he further questioned.



To him, the parliamentary investigation serves no useful purpose.



"Sometimes, it looks like Parliament doesn't have any job doing. Let's forget about these things. I would prefer that Parliament would call upon the Minister for Interior that, look, resolve this matter and that should be even in camera."



