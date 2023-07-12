Leaked tape: Removing IGP Dampare can lead to disaster – Security analyst

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (left) with IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare (right)

Security analyst Adib Saani has warned the government against a move to remove the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), as was suggested in a leaked tape of an alleged meeting between the top commanders of the Ghana Police Service and a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, removing the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, from office is likely to have a negative consequence on Ghana’s democracy.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, Adib said that if the IGP vacates his post, it only feeds into allegations of plans by the government to rig the 2024 election and would force stakeholders in the elections to take measures that are likely to have disastrous consequences.



“If by any chance the IGP is removed, it would be ill-timed and it would be very dangerous for our democracy.



“And it would confirm all the suspicious making round that the government wants to use the police to manipulate the elections,” he said.

The security analyst said that the government has no reason to remove the IGP because he has performed his duties wonderfully well, and removing him would only amount to punishing him for doing his work well.



“Compare the work the IGP did in Kumawu and Assin North to the work that was done in Ayawaso West Wuogon. The IGP then (during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election) was never fired, nothing happened to him.



“See the clinical job they did in Assin North. Why do you have to vilify someone for doing his work, it is unfair and dangerous,” he added.



Background:

A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has ignited public outrage.



The recording features an officer who identifies himself as "Mensah" and a politician who is reportedly a regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Their conversation revolves around plans to remove the IGP from office due to fears that he would be too firm during the 2024 elections and prevent any potential rigging.



The Commissioner of Police also specifically identifies the IGP's handling of the Assin North by-election as evidence of his commitment to ensuring free and fair elections.

