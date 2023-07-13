Leaked tape: This 'communist inferior tactics' on Dampare won't work - Allotey Jacobs

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has rubbished a leaked tape making rounds which allegedly contains the voices of a supposed Police Commissioner and an NPP Regional Chairman calling for the removal of the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, from office ahead of the 2024 elections.

Commenting on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Allotey Jacobs noted that this leaked audio recording is a communist inferior tactic to smear the IGP.



He urged the IGP not to waste his breath on this audio recording and, to him, an attack on Dr. Akuffo Dampare is an attack on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



"He is part of President Nana Akufo-Addo's vision. He is part of President Nana Akufo-Addo's investment, because for the first time, we are seeing a change in the Police Service," he said.



He strongly believed the IGP has earned the President's trust, hence it is not this tape that will push the President to sack him.

President Akufo-Addo, he stated, "had that trust in Dr. Akuffo Dampare, that's why he appointed him to be IGP".



He appealed to the President to "allow him to be IGP till Bawumia will take over and he should continue till the time he reaches his retirement age".



Allotey Jacobs issued a stern warning to the detractors of the IGP saying they should "do away with this communist inferior tactics...People should be deep thinkers and not always having that inferior communist tactics".



