Leaked tape: Trample on it, it's not authentic to work with - Atik Mohammed

Atik Mohammed has rubbished the viral leaked tape allegedly containing the voices of a Police Commissioner and a former Executive of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) plotting against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

In the audio recording, these people were discussing a ploy to remove the IGP from office ahead of the 2024 elections.



The tape has become a topic for discussion in Parliament.



To Atik Mohammed, the tape is not authentic and has asked the nation to disregard it to focus on weightier matters that concern Ghana.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show, he explained that as technology has advanced today with the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI), it is possible for one to replicate the voice of someone to make it an exact voice of another person.

"Who has come up to own this tape? In the first place, the tape is not even an authentic tape to work with; nobody has verified the voices . . . I don't want to believe that this tape is authentic because I can take your voice and all I need is your previous voice saying something and the AI can give you all the words you need," he said.



He stressed; "We should trample on it."



