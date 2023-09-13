Leaked tape on IGP Dampare 'seems doctored' - Atta Akyea

Samuel Atta Akyea, chairman of the committee

Samuel Atta Akyea, Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South and Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee investigating the leaked audio involving Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare, has raised doubts about the authenticity of the viral tape.

Atta Akyea shared his perspective during a media briefing held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, in Accra.



According to Atta Akyea, the leaked tape, which has been circulating on social media, appears to be a truncated version of a longer conversation. He noted that a newer, more extensive tape was submitted to the committee by Daniel Bugri Naabu, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP.



"It seems to be the case because the second tape is a long conversation," citinewsroom quoted Atta Akyea as having said.



The leaked tape in question has been a topic of extensive discussion and debate. Bugri Naabu had previously affirmed the tape's authenticity during his testimony before the committee.



The leaked audio features a conversation between Bugri Naabu and three high-ranking police officers—COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi—discussing a plot to remove the IGP with the alleged intention of aiding the NPP in rigging the 2024 elections.

During his appearance before the committee on Tuesday, IGP Dampare vehemently denied the allegations made against him by the implicated police officers. He emphasized that these accusations had caused significant distress to his family. Furthermore, Dampare refuted claims that he was involved in secretly recording the conversations of the three officers.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Additionally, the IGP dismissed suggestions of his close communication with the opposition party's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, labeling the allegations as painful for his family.



On Wednesday, the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, and the legal representative for the Inspector General of Police, Kwame Gyan, held a closed-door meeting with Parliament's ad-hoc committee overseeing the investigation into the leaked tape.



This in-camera hearing also included the three senior police officers implicated in the secret recording, along with their legal counsel.

Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/WA