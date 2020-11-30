Leaked tape saga: There is 90% chance voice belongs to Ofosu Ampofo – Police tell court

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is National Chairman of the opposition NDC

Police have told an Accra High Court that forensic analysis of a voice on a leaked tape in which a man is threatening to carry out a series of criminal activities belongs to National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

According to police, the analysis of the leaked tape was conducted by Israel Forensics Science Institute and puts the probability of the voice on the tape being that of Mr Ofosu Ampofo at 90%.



“A police investigator with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters, Detective Chief Inspector Berko told an Accra High Court the report places the probability that the voice is that of the politician at 90% leading the experts to conclude that it cannot be the voice of another person.



“He explained to the court that the experts carefully analyzed how certain words like ‘people’, ‘officer’, and ‘police’ were pronounced in two audios which were compared,” according to a report by Myjoyonline.



Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and a member of the NDC communication team, Kweku Boahen, are standing trial for conspiracy to cause harm but have denied the offences.



They have both been granted a GH¢100,000 bail with a surety each.

According to the CID, the voice, which it suspects to be that of Mr Ofosu Ampfo, can be heard telling NDC communicators at a meeting that, “We’re going to take her [EC boss] to the cleaners.”







“As for the EC chair, we must wage a relentless war on this EC Chair. Me, she doesn’t want to see my face,” the voice said.



The voice also gave his blessing to the party communicators to insult the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Most Rev Professor Emmanuel Asante.



“For the first time, I’ll endorse insulting the National Peace Council Chair,” the voice, which Mr Ofosu-Ampofo’s lawyers and the party have said is doctored is heard saying.

The alleged meeting between the chairman and members of the party was aimed at strategising ahead of the December 2020 elections.



With the forensic analysis completed and its results presented to the court, police will now push for the court to find the accused persons guilty of the charges against them.



