Leaking my naked pictures and videos won’t stop me from being loud – A Plus

A Plus

Controversial musician and social commentator A Plus born Kwame Asare-Obeng has rubbished threats by some faceless persons to leak his naked videos and pictures on social media.

According to him, that will not stop him from speaking his mind on issues that confront the ordinary citizens some who continue to share water with animals to the neglect of those in authority.



“If you threaten you will leak my naked pictures and videos I don’t care and that will not stop me from speaking my mind. Those who attended secondary school with me will tell you that I was among those brave and courageous students who could walk naked on campus if dared”, he said on a live stream video on Facebook monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



A Plus noted that leaking his videos and pictures is not as important as the bread and butter issues that confront the country coupled with bad leadership, insisting that the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) and the National Democratic Congress(NDC) are all the same.

It would be recalled that on Saturday one Facebook user identified as Kofi Nat had promised to blow the cover of the founder of The People’s Project (TPP).



“Ask A Plus which girl was he fucking in EAST HAM the hairdresser when he visit UK”, he wrote underneath a post of A Plus but in a sharp rebuttal, he said “Oh her name is Maame Serwaa. I’ve been chopping her paa. It’s true. When the borders open koraa I’ll go and chop her...kwasia which part of the Constitution says I can’t chop somebody”

