Learn to side with the truth - Rev. Emil Clad admonishes Christians

Rev. Emil Clad, Senior Pastor, Christ Tower of Grace, Kwabenya

Source: Christ Tower of Grace

Senior Pastor of the Christ Tower of Grace, Rev. Emil Clad has called on Christians and leaders to make truth their guiding principle.

According to him, where there is no truth, there is no light and the people do not see their way clearly. In that case, development may elude them.



"Truth is light. If we do not work with truth, we don't have light, we don't have energy. We can never develop. You might think everything is working well, but we might be sitting on a time bomb till everything gets out of hand," Rev. Emil Clad said.



The issue of truthfulness in public life has become topical in recent times with many expressing regret about what they claim is society's increasing disregard for truth. However, speaking at the maiden ordination service of the Kwabenya-based church, Rev. Clad called on the newly ordained ministers to be worthy ambassadors of Christ who will value truth.



Truth, Rev. Clad said, “is the testimony of the one from whom nothing is hidden and before whom all things are naked and open.”



He entreated the ordinands and Christians in general to always “side with the truth no matter the situation or consequence.”



“The absence of truth in the governance of the State and church could derail successes achieved over the years,” he observed.

A visiting officiating minister, Bishop Ebow Godsaye-Simpson, who administered the charge to the newly ordained pastors urged them to continue to study and be sound in doctrine and also work to justify the confidence of the church in their calling.



He further encouraged them to have a balanced life in the performance of their duties.



In all, five pastors, eight deacons and deaconesses were ordained and several officers commissioned to serve in various wings of the Ministry.



The pastors are Rev. Charles Avornyo, Rev. Paul Kwame Dzakpasu, Rev. (Lt. Col.) Benjamin Boamah, Rev. (Mrs.) Sylvia Agbesinyale and Rev. Joycelyn Akumyeri.



The ordination qualifies the ordinands to perform biblical and religious activities in the church. They are also by virtue of the mandate qualified to officiate marriages and other duties on behalf of the state.

