Learning at home was very difficult – Students

Some final year students of Second Cycle Schools in the Upper East Region have expressed delight at the government’s decision to reopen schools before the exit examination, West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

They said it was extremely difficult to learn effectively at home during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease which compelled the government to close down schools.



They made this known when the Ghana News Agency visited some schools to find out whether the students had reported to school as directed by President Akufo-Addo.



Final year students of the second cycle institutions have been directed to report to school to prepare for their exit examination while the second year gold track students are also expected back in school to begin their first semester.



Sharing their challenges while at home, the students said although there were some electronic learning platforms that they could have taken advantage of, they failed to do so due to the workload in the house.



The students, therefore, appealed to their teachers to assist them to study effectively especially in the subject areas which seemed difficult to understand to prepare them well for the exit examination.

Ms. Jessica Akasiba, a final year student of Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School (BOGISS) said during the coronavirus break she could not learn much as she used to accompany her mother to the market to sell goods.



“When we return from the market I would have to do other chores including cooking and by the time I am done I get so tired I cannot study, it was really difficult studying at home,” she added.



Ms. Mildred Babantsi, another final year student of BOGISS said she had to work to provide certain basic needs for herself due to poverty at home and could not find time to study.



She said sometimes when she had little time to study, she found it difficult to assimilate some of the topics and had nobody to guide her, making her feel lazy to even learn.



Mr. Dominic Adoor Adoor, a final year General Arts student of the Bolgatanga Senior High School (BIG BOSS) expressed happiness for returning to school to continue with academic work and said although the country continues to record cases of the virus, they needed to return to school.

Mr. Adoor explained that due to the rainy season he spent most of the time during the day on the farm and only returned to the house in the evening, feeling too exhausted to learn.



Mr. Gideon Mbabila, a final year Science student of BIG BOSS stated that their community was not connected to the national grid and he could not learn at night after a hard day’s work on the farm.



He, therefore, appealed to his teachers to treat them as their sons and daughters and assist them to finish their syllabi and be adequately prepared for the WASSCE.

