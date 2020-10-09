Leave DK Poison to enjoy his $45,000 in peace - Kwamena Duncan warns 'parasites'

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan says no person should worry renowned retired Ghanaian boxer, D.K Poison for a part payment of his 45000 dollars.

D.K Poison has over the years been demanding his money from the Government of Ghana on grounds that he loaned the Acheampong government $45000 to purchase some commodities for the State but the money was never paid back.



Forty-four (44) years on, the incumbent President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed for a refund of D.K Poison's money to him.



"I write to convey the approval of the President of the Republic for an amount of Forty-Five Thousand United States Dollars (US$45,000.00) to be paid to Mr David Kotei (a.k.a. D.K. Poison) on compassionate grounds," a letter signed by the Secretary of the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo read.



The 69-year old boxer has expressed profound gratitude to the President for honoring his promise to refund his money.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Kwamena Duncan commended the President for being compassionate towards D.K Poison and held strongly that President Akufo-Addo deserves a second term stressing ''he has a good heart'' for the people of Ghana.

Kwamen Duncan was particularly concerned about the "parasites" who might want to feed on D.K Poison's money because they offered help in reaching out to the President to address the matter.



He stated emphatically that the boxer should be allowed to enjoy his money without any person making claims to portions of it just because they played a significant role, in the form of advocacy or something else.



"He has struggled and hustled so much. So, let nobody make any claims to part payment of the money," he said on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.



