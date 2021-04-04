'Leave Mahama alone, let's hold the current leadership accountable' – Twitter users react to power challenges

Some parts of the country are already experiencing intermittent power outages

A cross section of Twitter users have taken to the platform to express their displeasure with the recent intermittent power outages in the country.

Most parts of the country have been experiencing power cuts as a result of some technical challenges and ongoing expansion works by the Ghana Grid Company Limited.



But these recent cuts not been welcomed by many Ghanaians as it reminds them of the erratic power cuts suffered in 2015 under the John Mahama era.



Despite this, the current Akufo-Addo administration has been on the receiving end of the backlash due to the intermittent power cuts.



The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) on the other hand was not spared as some of the tweets bemoaned the transmission company for not being truthful about the true state of events.



But the government has assured citizens that it is not returning to ‘dumsor’ but is only facing some technical challenges on the transmission lines.



One user wrote; “If it was Mahama de3, Mahama off the light but Akuffo Addo de3 ECG”

Another wrote: “The politicization of dumsor won’t get the problem fixed. Let’s hold the current leadership accountable and leave Mahama alone.”



See some reactions below:





Mahama was about to solve the dumsor problem you removed him and elected Akuffo-Addo now Akuffo-Addo has given you dumsor 2.0 take it in peace ???????????? pic.twitter.com/TFeHkfebL7 — Love is $weet????????❣️ (@st_cosmas) April 3, 2021

Mahama brought new power badges to solve the dumsor and we had excess power yet they can’t even manage it. Mahama really suffered in the hands of Ghanaians #Dumsor pic.twitter.com/gfG3QfHCRV — slightly used virgin(SUV) ????️ (@slytlyusevirgin) April 4, 2021

Difference between Mahama Dumsor and Nana Dumsor is that, whilst the former told you the problem,made schedules to prepare you for the problem and went ahead to fix the problem,the latter is denying the existence of the problem and using PR to lick your brains. Don’t fall for it — VIGILANTÉNII (@jjaryee) April 1, 2021

I now get power (light) 5-7 hrs in 24hrs. But l am made to believe it's technical fault and not #dumsor, because Mahama isn't the president. — NMD-VEGAS (@NmdVegas) March 30, 2021

John Mahama admitted it and fixed it but shiishii ne ahantan nti,we are suffering pic.twitter.com/WWKL0QTRzz — ANNAN PERRY ARHIN (@AnnanPerry) April 3, 2021

The NPP boys no fit talk. Blame Mahama for this #Dumsor make we see erh???????????? — NERD PAGGE???????? (@PaggeSamuel) April 4, 2021

The politicization of dumdor won’t get the problem fixed. Let’s hold the current leadership accountable and leave Mahama alone. — KINGS_KID (@KyeibaffourWil3) April 4, 2021

I will choose mahama ein government over Akuffo Addo ein 2nd term. — no two ways ✌???? (@no_two_ways) April 3, 2021