'Leave Mahama alone, let's hold the current leadership accountable' – Twitter users react to power challenges

Dumsor 1 610x400 Some parts of the country are already experiencing intermittent power outages

Sun, 4 Apr 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A cross section of Twitter users have taken to the platform to express their displeasure with the recent intermittent power outages in the country.

Most parts of the country have been experiencing power cuts as a result of some technical challenges and ongoing expansion works by the Ghana Grid Company Limited.

But these recent cuts not been welcomed by many Ghanaians as it reminds them of the erratic power cuts suffered in 2015 under the John Mahama era.

Despite this, the current Akufo-Addo administration has been on the receiving end of the backlash due to the intermittent power cuts.

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) on the other hand was not spared as some of the tweets bemoaned the transmission company for not being truthful about the true state of events.

But the government has assured citizens that it is not returning to ‘dumsor’ but is only facing some technical challenges on the transmission lines.

One user wrote; “If it was Mahama de3, Mahama off the light but Akuffo Addo de3 ECG”

Another wrote: “The politicization of dumsor won’t get the problem fixed. Let’s hold the current leadership accountable and leave Mahama alone.”

