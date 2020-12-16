Leave Power FM Presenter who threatened Akufo-Addo alone – Kweku Baako

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako

Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, has called for the immediate release of the Power FM Journalist who was arrested for threatening President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Monday, 14th December 2020 arrested Oheneba Boamah, a radio presenter with Power 97.9 Fm in Accra.



The suspect, 36-years-old has been cautioned on the offenses of Offensive Conduct Conducive to Breaches of the Peace and Publication of False News contrary to sections 207 and 208(1) respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).



The suspect is being held for allegedly insulting and issuing series of threats to the President of the Republic of Ghana and Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a video which he shared on his Facebook page.

The suspect has been detained in police custody, pending further action.



But the Veteran Journalist commenting on the issue on Peace FM on Wednesday monitored by Kasapafmonline.com stated that the Journalist must be left off the hook because he lacks the capacity to carry out his threats on the President.



“Leave that boy alone, what effect will his threats have? He sat on social media to make ugly noises. My attitude towards some of these issues is to ignore them. As I speak there’s serious business to be done, the President has set up a transition team which is working. The focus is there, you’ve won the election with 51.3%. Police may be doing their duty but left to me alone honestly speaking if I’m asked I’ll say they should leave that gentleman alone.”