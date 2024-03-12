Leave Prof Naana Jane alone and focus on your LGBT+ advocacy - Osei Akoto slams Afenyo-Markin

Leading Member of the NDC, Henry Osei Akoto

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress, Henry Osei Akoto, has warned the Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, to refrain from making derogatory remarks about Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the party.

According to him, the Majority Leader should leave issues regarding the astute professor out of his mouth.



During the closing debates on the 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA) on March 11, Afenyo-Markin criticised Opoku-Agyemang's performance as education minister.



He also referenced her age (70 years), stating that her selection as running mate lacked foresight and could lead to a leadership crisis due to the absence of a succession plan should the NDC win the 2024 elections.



But in a post on X on March 12, Henry Osei Akoto stated that the Efutu MP should focus on the SONA and his LGBT+ advocacy and leave the NDC running mate alone.



“I just want to tell Afenyo Markin to concentrate on his LGTBQ advocacy job and leave Prof. @NJOAgyemang out of his mouth,” part of the post stated.



Osei Akoto added that because the SONA was empty, the Majority Leader chose to use his time to go after Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, whose shoes, according to Henry, he [Afenyo Markin] cannot lace.

“Instead of speaking about Akufo-Addo's SONA, LGTBQ advocate, Afenyo Markin switched courses because the SONA was empty and rather decided to use the time to attack the venerable Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang whose shoes he can never lace!” he stated.



What Afenyo Markin said about Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang in parliament



“It is the same old NDC. It is the same old John Mahama. Mr Speaker, perish the thought; should he even get the opportunity? He has only four years constitutionally.



"There would be no sense of urgency in him because he has nothing to lose. Even if you look at his choice of running mate, he could not get somebody who one could say that they are planning for the future.



“The person is over 70 years old, they have no succession plan. From day one, their government will be in crisis. They went to pick the very old person who could not perform at the Education Ministry."



