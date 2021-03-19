Leave abusive relationships - Pastor Manukure tells victims of abuse

Pastor Lawrence Kwame Osei Manukure

Source: Raissa Sambou, Contributor

Founder of Jabez Prayer Network, a non-interdenominational prayer group, Pastor Lawrence Kwame Osei Manukure has advised women to leave abusive marriages and relationships to protect their lives.

He said the rate at which people were losing their lives to domestic violence was alarming and called on authorities to address the menace as a matter of urgency.



The renowned pastor gave the advice in an interview with the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday while reacting to the news of the death of 31-year-old woman, Elizabeth Yesutor, beaten to death by her prospective partner, a deputy director of the Youth Entrepreneurial Authority (YEA), Mr Philip Caesar last Wednesday.



In the same week, it was reported that a 43-year-old man, Mr Prince Dejoe had allegedly pushed his wife, one Liliana Dejoe from their two-storey building home in East Legon Accra during an argument which led to the death of the woman.



He mentioned that it was important for persons ready for marriage to ensure they sought the face of the almighty before embarking on the journey, adding that if things failed to work out, resulting in physical abuse, the best action to take was to separate oneself from the abuser.



“Some of these deaths are needless, young people losing their lives to such abuses is disheartening and unacceptable so we need to take this issue more serious than ever, to protect the vulnerable.

We cannot continue to lose lives because someone somewhere cannot manage his or her anger. Indeed, all good things come from God so I entreat everyone to seek the face of God before getting married,” he added.



Pastor Manukure, who is also the resident pastor at the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International, My Fathers’ House, Dansoman, Accra indicated that it also takes the fear of the Lord for individuals to behave responsibly.



While he did not endorse divorce, the Jabez Prayer Network leader stressed that Christians and members of the public must apply wisdom in every situation they found themselves in, especially when it threatened their lives and safety.



“I do not encourage divorce but instead of risking your life in the name of marriage, please make sure you separate yourself from your abuser.



Do not use children or anything as an excuse, your life matters,” he added.

Commenting on his much anticipated “Woye Mame” album launch slated for March 21, at ‘My Father’s House’ Dansoman, Pastor Manukure stated that all was set for the programme and called on Ghanaians to patronise the event as he gives praise to God for his goodness towards him.



“This is my maiden album and I entreat all gospel music lovers to come in their numbers and join me thank God for his goodness towards me and my loved ones.



The album features multiple award-winning musicians including Celestine Donkor, Uncle Ato and Elder Mireku among others.



Pastor Manukure is married to Mrs Doreen Ofori Manukure with whom he has three children, Hillel Kobby Addo Manukure, Nahna Akua Akyede Owusua Manukure and Maame Akua Akyede Aseda Manukure, popularly known as Akua Aseda.