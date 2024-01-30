Lebanese Community awards scholarships to 12 students of University of Ghana Law School

The Lebanese ambassador in a photo with the beneficiaries and reps from the community

Twelve brilliant students who are pursuing law at the University of Ghana have received scholarships from the Lebanese Community in Ghana.

The beneficiaries, made up of nine females and three males were presented with special packages by the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, Maher Kheir and representatives of the Lebanese Community in Ghana at a brief ceremony on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.



In a short speech delivered at the ceremony, HE Maher Kheir commended the students for distinguishing themselves academically to merit the long-standing award.



He explained that the Lebanese Community in Ghana instituted the scholarship scheme at the Ghana School Law to contribute to the production of the next batch of legal brains who will at all times uphold the rule of law.



He encouraged the students not to rest on their laurels and to continue to excel in their chosen field, embrace mentorship and be staunch defenders of the rule of law.



HE Maher Kheir expressed his impression with the decision by the students to advocate for justice and champion a cause for equality in the country.



He believes that the scholarship will further enhance their resolve to chart a path that will culminate in them making a significant impact in the country.

The Provost of the College of Humanities, Professor Daniel Ofori, was full of praise for the Lebanese Community for the consistency demonstrated in their bid to promote education and culture in the country.



He noted that the Lebanese Community has been a long-standing partner of the faculty and delivered on their promise of assisting students who show outstanding academic talent and potential.



For the students, Professor Daniel Ofori charged them to view the scholarship as a recognition of their sacrifice and studiousness and urged them to continue to exhibit academic excellence and resilience.



Professor Raymond Atuguba, Dean of the law faculty of the University of Ghana expressed gratitude to the Lebanese Community for the support they have for over a decade provided for students in the faculty.



He also called for an extension of the scope of the scheme to needy students who have the potential to be academically astute with the needed support.



According to him, this will ensure inclusivity and also motivate needy but brilliant students in the faculty to prove their academic mettle.

The beneficiaries include Agyepong Nahum, Amoako Ivy, Amponsah Felicity Obenewaa, Ayariga Husna Atiewen, Richard Adjei Kyeremateng, Stephen Menya-Amoako, Esther JN Boateng-Agyenim, Esther Dzifa Dogbe, Emenyo Afi Nutakor, Dion Akosua, Kassim, Maame Ekua Otenewa Oduro and Kere Naa Sackey



Since 2013, the Lebanese Community have provided financial support to brilliant students from the University of Ghana Law School.







