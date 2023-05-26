Lebanese ambassador H.E Maher Kheir appointed Dean of Diplomatic Corps

Lebanese ambassador H.E Maher Kheir

Ambassador of the Republic of Lebanon, H.E Mr. Maher Kheir has been appointed as the new Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Ghana.

His appointment comes after his predecessor H.E Pingrenoma Zagre Ambassador of Burkina Faso, ended his tenure as Dean.



The announcement was made at a short farewell ceremony for the outgoing Dean in the presence of Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Honourable Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Chief of Protocol at the Foreign Affairs Ministry Ambassador Henry Tachie-Menson, Heads of Missions, and Members of the Diplomatic Corps.



Lebanese Ambassador H.E Mr. Maher Kheir in his remarks lauded the Minister for going above and beyond to strengthen relations with the diplomatic corp.



“I thank the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Mrs. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey for this opportunity and for your great efforts to promote friendly relations with the diplomatic corp. This has helped to facilitate our duties as Ambassadors of our countries to Ghana. We are really grateful” he said.



He was full of praise for his predecessor for his remarkable work during his tenure as Dean of the Diplomatic Corps.

“To me, you will be an inspiration to follow the same path that you walked to achieve the desired goals of this Community” he added.



Ambassador Kheir who was grateful for the opportunity to serve as dean pledged to work with all necessary stakeholders, drawing lessons from his predecessor, to achieve the goals of the Diplomatic Community.



“For my fellow ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps, I am determined to do my best to achieve our aspirations” he stressed.



He called for the support of the ministry and Ghanaian authorities to help him execute his mandate.



“It is also my hope that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all the Ghanaian authorities will continue, as usual, to provide all necessary facilities, as quickly as possible, when the need arises, to enable me to succeed in my mission” he noted.

In his farewell address, the outgoing Dean and Ambassador of Burkina Faso H.E Pingrenoma Zagre expressed deep appreciation to President Nana Akufo-Addo for his commitment to deepening ties between Ghana and Burkina Faso.



He also thanked the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Honourable Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey for her support during his term as Dean.



The new Dean H.E Mr. Maher Kheir was presented with the attribute of deanship by the outgoing Dean.