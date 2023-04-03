Lebanese community awards scholarships to 12 Law students at UG

Since 2013, the Lebanese Community Scholarship has supported more than 400 students

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

In its tenth year, the Lebanese Community Scholarship Programme has awarded scholarships to twelve (12) brilliant law students at the faculty of law at the University of Ghana.

The short ceremony was held in the presence of the Provost of the College of Humanities Professor Daniel Ofori, Lebanese Ambassador H.E Maher Kheir, Dean of the Law Faculty Professor Raymond Atuguba, Director of Public Affairs, and representatives from the Lebanese Community.



Ambassador’s Remarks



Lebanese Ambassador H.E Mr. Maher Kheir stressed that Lebanon is a pioneer in legal education which is why the community is inspired to support law students at the faculty.



He stated, “it is interesting to note that the world’s first university of Law was built in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut.”



Ambassador Kheir stressed that societies thrive on the strength of law hence the Lebanese Community attaches so much importance to it.



He stated that Lebanese presence in Ghana for more than 100 years has made them consider themselves as Ghanaians of Lebanese background adding that “they have become partners for development.”

Law, he observed, is the foundation on which any society can grow.



“Law is the foundation of any human society. We cannot exist, grow or advance without it. Law is the heartbeat of human life, without it, will be a lawless society and chaos will rule” he added.



He, therefore, challenged the beneficiaries to uphold the tenets of the legal profession as they journey through their education saying “Therefore, I urge you to uphold the law you practice.”



Provost’s Remarks



Provost of the College of Humanities, Professor Daniel Ofori noted that the community’s commitment to the scheme for over 10 years is worth commending.



The Lebanese people in Ghana have really done a good job of sponsoring our students since 2013. This feat is worth commending.”

Dean’s Remarks



Professor Raymond Atuguba Dean of the law faculty thanked the sponsors for standing by the school and students each year towards academic success.



He however urged the Lebanese community to increase the number of students, the amount and the scope of the scholarship to benefit more students.



“Currently there are about two thousand and one hundred students at the faculty compared to the four hundred we had at the inception of the scholarship. So we’re asking you to consider increasing the number, amount and scope to include other needy students as well” he stated.



He congratulated the students for their hard work which has earned them the scholarship.



“Your dedication and commitment to academic excellence has not gone unnoticed. Continue to strive for excellence because your hard work will take you far” he said.

Student’s Remarks



A beneficiary, Richard Adjei Kyeremanteng said the scholarship would ease the financial burden on their families and boost academic performance exponentially.



He appreciated the donors and promised that the beneficiaries will study hard to justify the expression of confidence in them.







Lebanese Representative



Mr. Ashkar Naaman, a member of the Lebanese Community pledged the Community’s continued support.

He stressed that they will explore opportunities to include more students in the scheme.



Since 2013, the Lebanese Community Scholarship has supported more than 400 students from GIJ, KNUST and the University of Ghana in their tertiary education.



The School of Languages and the School of Performing Arts were recently added to the scheme.



