Lebanese community in Ghana award 12 UG law students

The Lebanese community in Ghana on Tuesday 30 January 2024, awarded twelve (12) students from the University of Ghana School of Law with scholarships to aid their academic journey. the ceremony that took place at the University of Ghana of Law auditorium, was chaired by the Provost of the College of Humanities, Prof. Daniel Ofori who addressed the session briefly.

In his address he thanked the Lebanese Community in Ghana and commended them for the good work done and for extending the scholarship scheme beyond the walls of the Law school to other faculties with the University of Ghana as a whole. "The scholarship scheme is not only promoting education but also promoting cultural exchange between Ghana and Lebanon and fostering opportunities for more alliances between both countries in the future" he said.



His Excellency Maher Kheir, the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana who led the delegation in his address thanked the Provost, the Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law, Prof. Raymond Atuguba, the staff and students at the school for their support. He mentioned that the scholarship scheme will be ten (10) years old come February 2024.



His Excellency in his address mentioned that the scholarship scheme, is geared not only towards promoting education and cultural exchange but also towards nurturing the minds of legal students. He encouraged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the scheme.

“Remember, the support is not just an acknowledgment of your past academic achievements but an encouragement to work harder towards law practice in Ghana” he stated. He further encouraged beneficiaries to not limit their knowledge to the lecture halls but to seek mentorship programmes that will help them improve.



The Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law in his address, thanked the Lebanese Community in Ghana for their contribution towards the scheme so far.



"We should have a scholarship scheme for needy students as well. There are a lot of brilliant students but their brilliance does not shine because they are needy. A scholarship scheme for them will aid in bringing out their potentials" he stated. He asked that the scheme be more focused and should prod deeper to achieve more academically excellent legal minds in the future.