Lebanese community in Ghana awards scholarship to 13 students

The beneficiaries with some members of the Lebanese Community in Ghana

Thirteen (13) brilliant undergraduate law students from the University of Ghana have been awarded scholarships by the Lebanese Community in Ghana.

The award which marks the 8th presentation since the its induction, was done by His Excellency Mr. Maher Kheir, Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana who presented a cheque to Prof. Raymond Atuguba, Dean of the Faculty of Law.



The award, which was delayed this year due to corona virus pandemic, follows another held at the School of Languages last week to support the research of a PhD student there.



At a brief ceremony, the Lebanese Community renewed their passionate commitment towards supporting education in Ghana especially at thet tertiary level.



In his address, the Lebanese Ambassador, H.E Mr Maher Kheir, highlighted the difficult economic and political situation in their home country which was marred by this year’s covid-19 outbreak and the Beirut explosion, more recently.



He admitted that Lebanon and all Lebanese in the diaspora are going through a very tough period, the worse in the country’s modern history.



Since October 2019, Lebanon’s economy has been sinking leading to wide protests across the country and a dissolution of the ruling government. The situation was worsened when corona virus broke out this year forcing many countries to close borders and increase spending. Thousands of Lebanese and foreigners in the country have lost their jobs in an economy that is already on its knees.

The situation escalated when a deadly blast struck in the capital, Beirut, killng 200, injuring 6000 and displacing about 300,000 persons. The country is on the brink of collapse.



Yet, in the midst of these challenges, the Ambassador has assured that the community will continue to support Ghanaian students.



“In spite of the economic, financial and political crisis in Lebanon, the most difficult in Lebanon’s modern history, which was worsened by the corona pandemic and then the horrific explosion in Beirut leading to the death of 200 people, 6000 being wounded and displacement of 300 thousand people, the Lebanese Community in Ghana, is here to renew its passionate commitment to you” he stated.



He stressed that the addition of the School of Languages to the scholarship program is an expression of their passion in helping to develop the human resource in Ghana adding “this passion is based on the faith of every Lebanese who’s inspired by Lebanon’s diversity, multiculturalism, education, and human rights.”



The Ambassador also thanked the leadership of the university and Ghanaians for their show of solidarity towards Lebanon when the explosion occurred.



Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Ghana, Professor Raymond Atuguba was grateful for the gesture especially at a time when Lebanon is going through a terrible crisis.

He congratulated the community for keeping their promise to the students and appealed for the expansion of the number of beneficiaries to enable more law students receive the award in the future.



Acting Director of the Public Affairs Department of the University, Ms Eccles Andoh, noted the consistency of the support over the years and applauded the community for their immense contribution to education in Ghana.



A beneficiary, Emmnauel Dei-Tumi thanked the Ambassador for the gesture and promised the support of the students for the community in times of difficulties.



The Lebanese scolarship program has been running since 2013 and has supported several Ghanaian students at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the University of Ghana

